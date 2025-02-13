Farewell Champ! Diego Schwartzman Bids Emotional Farewell in Buenos Aires Ending Brilliant Career

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – FEBRUARY 13: Diego Schwartzman of Argentina reacts after loses the match against Pedro Martinez of Spain. He played his last match as a professional tennis player during day 4 of the IEB+ Argentina Open 2025 at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on February 13, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Diego Schwartzman closed the curtain on a brilliant career with an emotional and beautiful farewell in Buenos Aires today.

Hometown fans stood as one serenading Schwartzman chanting “Diego! Diego!” and showering him with a standing ovation after he lost is final pro match to Pedro Martinez, 6-2, 6-2, at the Argentina Open.

Before a wildly supportive home crowd, including his parents, long-time girlfriend and Argentinean tennis royalty Gabriela Sabatini, Gaston Gaudio and Guillermo Coria, Schwartzman went down fighting.

Former world No. 8 Schwartzman, one of the most popular South American players of his generation, gave fans one final thrill ride upsetting Nicolas Jarry yesterday.

The last moments of El Peque's career



Not a dry eye in the house as chants of 'Diego, Diego' resonated before match point…@dieschwartzman @ArgentinaOpen pic.twitter.com/qNysQrnszO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 13, 2025

Today, Schwartzman seemed to pinch back tears after his final swing on match point.

Standing just 5’7″, Schwartzman was the first man 5’7” or shorter to crack the Top-8 since Harold Solomon did it back in 1981. Solomon and vertically-challenged buddy Eddie Dibbs, were dubbed “the Bagel Twins” by Hall of Famer Bud Collins.

Though Schwartzman was often the smallest man in the draw, he competed with warrior spirit and lion heart. The Buenos Aires native, who was named after an even shorter star, the late, great Diego Maradona, won four titles on tour.

The 32-year-old Schwartzman, who cited Rafael Nadal as his tennis idol, once told reporters “perseverance” was his greatest weapon and “annoyance” his worst on-court trait.

In a powerfully poignant farewell, Schwartzman showed his career and competitive spirit will have staying power.