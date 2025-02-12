- Delray Beach Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 13, 2025
- Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 13, 2025
- Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 12, 2025
- USTA Announces Dramatic Revision for US Open Mixed Doubles Event
- Stars Sinner, Sabalenka, Osaka Set for MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas
- Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 11, 2025
- Delray Beach Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 11, 2025
- Ricky’s picks for this week’s ATP events in Marseille, Buenos Aires, and Delray Beach
- Delray Beach Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, February 10, 2025
- Delray Beach Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 9, 2025
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draw and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 9, 2025
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draw and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Ricky’s pick for the Rotterdam semifinal between Alcaraz and Hurkacz
- Roger Federer and Elmo Star in Adorable New On Ad
- Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 7, 2025
Delray Beach Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 13, 2025
-
- Updated: February 12, 2025
Delray Beach Open
Delray Beach, Florida
February 10-16, 2025
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €2,134,985
Taylor Fritz Plays for Delray Beach Open Three-Peat
Two-time defending champion Taylor Fritz plays for the rare Delray Beach Open three-peat. Americans are the top three seeds with Tommy Paul seeded second and Alex Michelsen seeded third. The Delray Beach Open, which debuted in 1993, is typically held in the dawn of spring. The ATP 250 features today’s biggest stars from the ATP Tour and fans’ favorite legends from the ATP Champions Tour. Taylor Fritz, who beat Paul in the 2024 final, is the eighth different American winner in event history.
Delray Beach Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Thursday, February 13: Click Here
Delray Beach Open Results: Click Here