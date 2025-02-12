Delray Beach Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 13, 2025

Mackenzie McDonald takes on No. 8-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Delray Beach on Thursday.







Delray Beach Open

Delray Beach, Florida

February 10-16, 2025

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Taylor Fritz Plays for Delray Beach Open Three-Peat

Two-time defending champion Taylor Fritz plays for the rare Delray Beach Open three-peat. Americans are the top three seeds with Tommy Paul seeded second and Alex Michelsen seeded third. The Delray Beach Open, which debuted in 1993, is typically held in the dawn of spring. The ATP 250 features today’s biggest stars from the ATP Tour and fans’ favorite legends from the ATP Champions Tour. Taylor Fritz, who beat Paul in the 2024 final, is the eighth different American winner in event history.

Delray Beach Open Draws and Schedule



Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here



Schedule for Thursday, February 13: Click Here

Delray Beach Open Results: Click Here