Stars Sinner, Sabalenka, Osaka Set for MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will be the center of the tennis world next month.

A constellation of stars—including world No. 1 champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka—will headline The MGM Rewards Slam, March 1-2nd inside Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Single-day tickets starting at $55 and two-day tickets starting at $127.50, not including applicable service charges or fees, are on sale now via axs.com. Room and ticket packages also will be available online at The MGM Rewards Slam Packages and include premium tickets to both matches, luxury accommodations, and more.

In Saturday’s main event, women’s World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face off against former No. 1 Naomi Osaka.

Sabalenka, who has won a combined 23 career titles in singles and doubles, is the two-time reigning Australian Open champion and will defend her 2024 U.S. Open title later this year. Osaka has earned four Grand Slam titles, including her first two which came back-to-back at the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open.

In Sunday’s action, men’s World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, and Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul will participate in a four-player competition.

“The 2024 ‘Netflix Slam’ at Mandalay Bay was a huge success and one of our most entertaining sporting events of the year,” said Lance Evans, MGM Resorts’ Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorships. “We anticipate creating another memorable event experience as tennis fans worldwide will enjoy watching the sport’s best players compete at the highest level in Las Vegas.”

The format of the Sunday men’s event, additional competitors, the 2025 event broadcast partner, as well as additional VIP programming and event details will be announced in the near future.

In the 2024 premiere “Netflix Slam” event, legend Rafael Nadal battled fellow Spaniard and world champion Carlos Alcaraz in a grueling three-set match.