- Updated: February 10, 2025
The February swing continues with a busy week in which there are three ATP events in Marseille, Buenos Aires, and Delray Beach. Among the players taking the court are Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, and Taylor Fritz.
Here are my previews and picks.
Open 13
Where: Marseille, France
Surface: Indoor hard
Top seed: Daniil Medvedev
Defending champion: Ugo Humbert
Medvedev is in need of some success heading into Marseille. He did win a single title in 2024 and is 2-2 so far this year with no victories over any opponent inside the top 100. Medvedev’s draw once looked difficult on paper, but Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard–a potential semifinal foe–withdrew on Monday. The Russian could face either Karen Khachanov or Sebastian Korda in the last four. In the bottom half of the bracket, Hurkacz and Ugo Humbert are on a collision course for the semifinals.
Quarterfinal picks: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard over Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov over Daniel Altmaier, Hubert Hurkacz over Nuno Borges, and Ugo Humbert over Lorenzo Sonego
Semifinals: Mpetshi Perricard over Medevedev and Hurkacz over Sonego
Final: Hurkacz over Mpetshi Perricard
Argentina Open
Where: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Surface: Clay
Top seed: Alexander Zverev
Defending champion: Facundo Diaz Acosta
Diego Schwartzman is retiring in Buenos Aires. It’s the final event of a career that includes five Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances (one semifinal) and a best-ever ranking of No. 8. The 5’7” Argentine will kick things off against Nicolas Jarry–a winnable match given that the Chilean is 5-15 in his last 20 matches. They are in the top half of the bracket along with Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo. On the other side, 18-year-old Joao Fonseca faces a tough opener against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Rune is the No. 2 seed but battled an illness in Rotterdam and then had to travel a great distance to Buenos Aires.
Quarterfinal picks: Alexander Zverev over Luciano Darderi, Lorenzo Musetti over Pedro Martinez, Facundo Diaz Acosta over Laslo Djere, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry over Mariano Navone
Semifinals: Zverev over Musetti and Diaz Acosta over Etcheverry
Final: Zverev over Diaz Acosta
Delray Beach Open
Where: Delray Beach, Florida
Surface: Hard
Top seed: Taylor Fritz
Defending champion: Taylor Fritz
Fritz is the two-time defending champion and he is certainly a heavy favorite especially since Tommy Paul, who had been the No. 2 seed, withdrew from Delray Beach. Fritz has an easy draw and paper and should coast at least into the semifinals, where he could battle either Reilly Opelka or Learner Tied. Marcos Giron moved into Paul’s place in what is now a completely wide-open bottom half. Alex Michelsen, Miomir Kecmanovic, Cameron Norrie, and Aleksandar Vukic are onces to watch.
Quarterfinal picks: Taylor Fritz over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Learner Tien over Brandon Nakashima, Alex Michelsen over Cameron Norrie, and Aleksandar Vukic over Marcos Giron
Semifinals: Fritz over Tien and Michelsen over Vukic
Final: Fritz over Michelsen
