Alcaraz wins ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, beating De Minaur in final

Making his ABN AMRO Open debut in 2025, Carlos Alcaraz captured the title with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Alex de Minaur in Sunday’s final. Alcaraz broke serve four times to prevail in one hour and 54 minutes.



The 17th ATP title of Alcaraz’s career is his first indoors. He is also the first Spanish champion in Rotterdam.

In a high-quality match throughout in front of the Rotterdam crowd, Alcaraz regained the upper hand in the decider that he had enjoyed in the opener. The 21-year-old broke in the sixth and eighth game of the third set to clinch victory in style.

“This week has been a really good week all together,” Alcaraz said during the trophy ceremony. “(We were) putting in really good work. Coming here [not] feeling 100 percent well with the cold, but after every day I’m feeling better and better. Rotterdam has been a really special week for me. I was going to say not only for the title…yeah for the title, as well…but for the support that I received here since the first day. It was the first time that I [played] here and [the fans] made it like I’ve been playing this tournament for a long time.”

De Minaur will climb to No. 6 in the world despite remaining stuck on nine ATP titles.



“We’re pushing for bigger and better things,” the Aussie told his team. “It’s been a lot of improvements in my game over the last couple years and I’m going to keep on pushing for more. It’s been two years now with this runner-up trophy. I’m hoping I’ll get my hand on the winners’ one day.”



