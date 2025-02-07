Roger Federer and Elmo Star in Adorable New On Ad

Photo credit: On

Roger Federer has ruled the tennis world with grace and class.

When it comes to the alphabet alpha, it’s Elmo’s World and we’re all residents.

Watch the Swiss Maestro go toe-to-toe with Sesame Street’s beloved monster in an adorable new ad for On set to air on Super Bowl Sunday.

Speaking in his trademark high falsetto voice, Elmo, a Fed fan who respectfully and repeatedly refers to the Swiss No. 1 as “Mr. Roger Federer”, boldly calls the 20-time Grand Slam champion out over the branding on his On shoes.

“Mr. Roger Federer, why does it say Q and C on your shoes?” Elmo asks.

“That’s an O and N for On,” Federer replies.

However, that response does not satisfy Elmo, who seems a bit skeptical of the Swiss superstar’s reply, but offers loving resolution anyway.

“But you know, Elmo loves you Mr. Roger Federer, even if you don’t know your alphabet yet,” says Elmo, seated in a green umpire’s chair.

See the ad, titled Elmo and Roger Federer’s letters of the day here:

Of course, Federer and Elmo share a mutual friend, musician Andrea Bocelli, who has moved both the sweet furry Monster and the Swiss Maestro with his powerful voice.

Federer, who visited Elmo’s hometown of New York City and was greeted with a rousing standing ovation from New York fans at the 2024 US Open, debuted the new On ad with Elmo this morning on The Today Show.