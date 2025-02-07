- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draw and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Ricky’s pick for the Rotterdam semifinal between Alcaraz and Hurkacz
- Roger Federer and Elmo Star in Adorable New On Ad
- Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 7, 2025
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draw and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 7, 2025
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draw and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Alcaraz, Djokovic, Swiatek and Sabalenka Lead BNP Paribas Open Entry List
- Ricky’s picks for this week’s ATP 500 in Rotterdam
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draw and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Former No. 1 Simona Halep Announces Her Retirement At Age 33
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draw and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Petra Kvitova Will Launch Her Comeback in Austin
- Rotterdam ATP 500 draw: Alcaraz, Medvedev, Rublev headline stacked field
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Qualifying Draw and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Taylor Fritz to Play Opening Match February 13 in Historic Delray Beach Open Three-Peat Quest
ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draw and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 8, 2025
-
- Updated: February 7, 2025
ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open
Rotterdam, Netherlands
February 3-9, 2025
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €2,134,985
Rotterdam A Crown Jewel of Indoor Tennis
Since 1974 countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. From Tom Okker and Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors, to Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer, this prestigious ATP 500 tournament has been the stage for the current and upcoming stars of the sport for almost half a century. In parallel, it is a battleground for wheelchair tennis of the highest level. The ABN AMRO Open stands for innovation, which makes it an event for everyone: from a family day out to business guests, young and old, and for those interested in both sport and society. At the ABN AMRO Open you are on top of tennis.
ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Saturday, February 8: Click Here
Rotterdam Results: Click Here