Former No. 1 Simona Halep Announces Her Retirement At Age 33

Simona Halep announced her retirement from tennis at age 33 today. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Simona Halep has closed the curtain on her glorious career with a stunning announcement.

Former world No. 1 Halep fell to Italia’s Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania today.

Afterward, Halep surprised home fans telling the Romanian fans this was her farewell to tennis.

“I wanted to come here today in Cluj today in front of you and say goodbye on the court to tennis,” the 33-year-old said in Romanian.

“Even though my performance wasn’t very good, it was still my soul and I’m very glad that you came. I wonder if I’ll come back again but for now, it’s the last time I’ve played here.”

After her match today at the Transylvania Open Simona Halep announced her retirement. pic.twitter.com/pjej7EAgs6 — Romanian Tennis (@WTARomania) February 4, 2025

The Romanian superstar’s retirement comes 11 months after Halep scored a major victory in her appeal of her four-year doping ban.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport unanimously ruled Halep’s four-year ban is reduced to nine months in a decision issued on March 5, 2024.

The owner of 24 career titles, Halep tested positive for the banned drug Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open. Roxadustat is legitimately used for the treatment of anaemia but is on the WADA Prohibited Substance list as a blood doping agent, which increases hemoglobin and the production of red blood cells. It has been used by middle distance and long-distance runners in the past.

Halep held the world No. 1 ranking for 64 weeks. She captured two Grand Slam titles: The 2018 Roland Garros and 2019 Wimbledon where she thrashed Serena Williams in final.