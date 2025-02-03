Petra Kvitova Will Launch Her Comeback in Austin

Photo credit: Mubadala Citi DC Open Facebook

Welcome back Petra Kvitova!

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova announced she plans to launch her comeback in Austin at the ATX Open, February 24-March 2nd.

The former world No. 2 Kvitova also plans to play Indian Wells and the Miami Open, which she won in 2023.

The 34-year-old Kvitova gave birth to her, son Petr, on July 7, 2024. Petr is Kvitova’s first child she welcomed with husband and coach Jiri Vanek.

“After 15 month being away from tennis and having my baby boy Petr, I’m coming back to the tennis circuit,” Kvitova said. “I really miss tennis and miss competing. I’m really looking forward to be back – I’m planning to play end of this month, a tournament in Austin, then Indian Wells and Miami.

“I cannot wait to see all my fans around the world. Thank you for supporting me. It will be a nice journey and I can’t wait.”