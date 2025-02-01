- Rotterdam ATP 500 draw: Alcaraz, Medvedev, Rublev headline stacked field
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Qualifying Draw and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Taylor Fritz to Play Opening Match February 13 in Historic Delray Beach Open Three-Peat Quest
- Stars Join Forces for Eisenhower Cup Return to Indian Wells on March 4
- Ken Thomas Broadcasting from Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open
- Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet
- Stringlet: Serving Up Tennis Inspiration With A Twist
- Davis Cup qualifying to feature Brazil vs. France and Spain vs. Switzerland
- 2025 US Open Expands to Sunday Start
- Tennis Channel To Broadcast U.S. Davis Cup Qualifier vs. Tawain
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Receives Rotterdam Wild Card From Richard Krajicek
- Tien and Basavareddy to Play Delray Beach Open Qualifying
- Australian Open Tennis 2025 Ends with Madison Keys and Jannick Sinner As Winners By Alix Ramsay
- 2025 Australian Open Final Draws
- Jannik Sinner Sweeps Alexander Zverev for Second Straight Australian Open Title
Rotterdam ATP 500 draw: Alcaraz, Medvedev, Rublev headline stacked field
-
- Updated: February 1, 2025
The ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam is annually one of the most stacked ATP tournaments on the tennis calendar outside of the Grand Slams and Masters 1000s. This year’s iteration of the event is certainly no exception.
Following Saturday afternoon’s draw ceremony, an absolutely blockbuster field of 32 players was revealed. Of those 32, the eight seeded players are Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Arthur Fils, and Hubert Hurkacz. You could even make a good ATP 250 tournament just with Rotterdam’s unseeded players. That contingent includes Felix Auger-Aliassime, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Jakub Mensik, Alexander Bublik, Matteo Berrettini, Tallon Griekspoor, Lorenzo Sonego, Stan Wawrinka, and Botic van de Zandschulp.
Being the top seed did not do Alcaraz any favors with the draw. The Spaniard will kick off his debut appearance at this event with a showdown against Van de Zandschulp, who upset him at the 2024 U.S. Open. In round two, Alcaraz could face Auger-Aliassime–arguably the best indoor hard-court player in the entire field. Rune also finds himself in that quarter of the bracket, while Rublev is in the top half and on a collision course with Alcaraz for the semis.
At the bottom of the draw, Medvedev opens with Stan Wawrinka–who has won each of their two most recent encounters. The Russian could potentially meet familiar foe Tsitsipas in the last eight. Medvedev is making his sixth trip to Rotterdam and he won the title when he last played there two years ago.
In addition to Alcaraz vs. Van de Zandschulp and Medvedev vs. Wawrinka, other marquee first-round matches are Rune vs. Sonego, Bublik vs. Mensik, and Berrettini vs. Griekspoor.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.