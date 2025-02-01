The ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam is annually one of the most stacked ATP tournaments on the tennis calendar outside of the Grand Slams and Masters 1000s. This year’s iteration of the event is certainly no exception.

Following Saturday afternoon’s draw ceremony, an absolutely blockbuster field of 32 players was revealed. Of those 32, the eight seeded players are Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Arthur Fils, and Hubert Hurkacz. You could even make a good ATP 250 tournament just with Rotterdam’s unseeded players. That contingent includes Felix Auger-Aliassime, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Jakub Mensik, Alexander Bublik, Matteo Berrettini, Tallon Griekspoor, Lorenzo Sonego, Stan Wawrinka, and Botic van de Zandschulp.



Being the top seed did not do Alcaraz any favors with the draw. The Spaniard will kick off his debut appearance at this event with a showdown against Van de Zandschulp, who upset him at the 2024 U.S. Open. In round two, Alcaraz could face Auger-Aliassime–arguably the best indoor hard-court player in the entire field. Rune also finds himself in that quarter of the bracket, while Rublev is in the top half and on a collision course with Alcaraz for the semis.



At the bottom of the draw, Medvedev opens with Stan Wawrinka–who has won each of their two most recent encounters. The Russian could potentially meet familiar foe Tsitsipas in the last eight. Medvedev is making his sixth trip to Rotterdam and he won the title when he last played there two years ago.



In addition to Alcaraz vs. Van de Zandschulp and Medvedev vs. Wawrinka, other marquee first-round matches are Rune vs. Sonego, Bublik vs. Mensik, and Berrettini vs. Griekspoor.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.