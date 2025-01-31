- Taylor Fritz to Play Opening Match February 13 in Historic Delray Beach Open Three-Peat Quest
- Stars Join Forces for Eisenhower Cup Return to Indian Wells on March 4
- Ken Thomas Broadcasting from Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open
- Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet
- Stringlet: Serving Up Tennis Inspiration With A Twist
- Davis Cup qualifying to feature Brazil vs. France and Spain vs. Switzerland
- 2025 US Open Expands to Sunday Start
- Tennis Channel To Broadcast U.S. Davis Cup Qualifier vs. Tawain
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Receives Rotterdam Wild Card From Richard Krajicek
- Tien and Basavareddy to Play Delray Beach Open Qualifying
- Australian Open Tennis 2025 Ends with Madison Keys and Jannick Sinner As Winners By Alix Ramsay
- 2025 Australian Open Final Draws
- Jannik Sinner Sweeps Alexander Zverev for Second Straight Australian Open Title
- Ricky’s pick for the Australian Open final: Sinner vs. Zverev
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, January 26, 2025
Taylor Fritz to Play Opening Match February 13 in Historic Delray Beach Open Three-Peat Quest
-
- Updated: January 31, 2025
Two-time Delray Beach Open defending champion Taylor Fritz will play his first match in the quest for a historic three-peat on Thursday night, Feb. 13 not before 8 p.m. at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, the tournament announced today.
Tickets are on sale now at DelrayBeachOpen.com for the ATP Tour tournament that runs Feb. 7-16.
If he wins the title, the world’s No. 4-ranked player would be:
- the first player to win the event three times in the tournament’s 33-year history
- the 34th man since the Open Era of professional tennis began in 1968 to win at least one specific tournament three years in a row
- the first American man born after 1990 to three-peat at an ATP Tour event
After winning his second straight title in Delray Beach last February, Fritz went on to become the first American man to reach the US Open final since 2006. He later was a finalist at the ATP Tour’s year-end championships to finish the year ranked inside the world’s Top 5 players.
With the 2025 DBO title, Fritz would join an elite list of players who have won a men’s tournament three consecutive years including legends of tennis Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg.
Among the players looking to snap Fritz’s eight-match win streak at the tournament are No. 9-ranked Tommy Paul of Boca Raton, 2022 champion Cameron Norrie, 2020 winner Reilly Opelka of Delray Beach and 2008 titlist Kei Nishikori.
Before the main draw gets underway on Feb. 10, Opening Weekend on Feb. 7-9 will feature a Legends event and qualifying rounds. Former Delray Beach Open and Grand Slam singles champion Juan Martin del Potro is returning for the first time in six years to play in the tournament’s Legends event and will face off against Bob and Mike Bryan, the best doubles team of all time. French Open champs Luke and Murphy Jensen, Delray singles champions Sam Querrey, Tommy Haas and Xavier Malisse, and two-time semifinalist Steve Johnson will round out a stellar Opening Weekend of Legends and qualifying matches.
Opening Weekend schedule:
Friday, Feb. 7
Legends matches:
6 p.m. – Luke Jensen / Murphy Jensen vs. Xavier Malisse / Sam Querrey
8 p.m. – Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs. Juan Martin del Potro / Jesse Levine
Events & Offers: Special Kids Pricing, Mixed Doubles Mega Mixer