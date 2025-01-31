Taylor Fritz to Play Opening Match February 13 in Historic Delray Beach Open Three-Peat Quest

Taylor Fritz plays for a rare Three-Peat in Delray Beach in February. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Two-time Delray Beach Open defending champion Taylor Fritz will play his first match in the quest for a historic three-peat on Thursday night, Feb. 13 not before 8 p.m. at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, the tournament announced today.

Tickets are on sale now at DelrayBeachOpen.com for the ATP Tour tournament that runs Feb. 7-16.

If he wins the title, the world’s No. 4-ranked player would be:

the first player to win the event three times in the tournament’s 33-year history

the 34th man since the Open Era of professional tennis began in 1968 to win at least one specific tournament three years in a row

the first American man born after 1990 to three-peat at an ATP Tour event

After winning his second straight title in Delray Beach last February, Fritz went on to become the first American man to reach the US Open final since 2006. He later was a finalist at the ATP Tour’s year-end championships to finish the year ranked inside the world’s Top 5 players.

With the 2025 DBO title, Fritz would join an elite list of players who have won a men’s tournament three consecutive years including legends of tennis Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg.

Among the players looking to snap Fritz’s eight-match win streak at the tournament are No. 9-ranked Tommy Paul of Boca Raton, 2022 champion Cameron Norrie, 2020 winner Reilly Opelka of Delray Beach and 2008 titlist Kei Nishikori.

Before the main draw gets underway on Feb. 10, Opening Weekend on Feb. 7-9 will feature a Legends event and qualifying rounds. Former Delray Beach Open and Grand Slam singles champion Juan Martin del Potro is returning for the first time in six years to play in the tournament’s Legends event and will face off against Bob and Mike Bryan, the best doubles team of all time. French Open champs Luke and Murphy Jensen, Delray singles champions Sam Querrey, Tommy Haas and Xavier Malisse, and two-time semifinalist Steve Johnson will round out a stellar Opening Weekend of Legends and qualifying matches.

Opening Weekend schedule:

Friday, Feb. 7

Legends matches:

6 p.m. – Luke Jensen / Murphy Jensen vs. Xavier Malisse / Sam Querrey

8 p.m. – Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs. Juan Martin del Potro / Jesse Levine

