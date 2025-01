Stars Join Forces for Eisenhower Cup Return to Indian Wells on March 4

Photo credit: BNP Paribas Open Facebook

Mixed Magic returns to Tennis Paradise in March.

A star-studded Mixed Doubles player field has just been announced for the 2025 Eisenhower Cup, as eight exciting pairings will team up to compete in this one-night kickoff event in Stadium 2 on Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 pm.

Every year, Eisenhower Cup impresses as one of the most fun tennis evenings of the entire year.

The following six pairings have been confirmed for 2025, with two more duos set to be announced in the near future:

Aryna Sabalenka + Taylor Fritz

Emma Navarro + Ben Shelton

Madison Keys + Tommy Paul

Paula Badosa + Stefanos Tsitsipas

Katie Boulter + Alex de Minaur

Maria Sakkari + Casper Ruud

We’ve already got our tickets and you can reserve your Eisenhower Cup tickets here.