- Ken Thomas Broadcasting from Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open
- Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet
- Stringlet: Serving Up Tennis Inspiration With A Twist
- Davis Cup qualifying to feature Brazil vs. France and Spain vs. Switzerland
- 2025 US Open Expands to Sunday Start
- Tennis Channel To Broadcast U.S. Davis Cup Qualifier vs. Tawain
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Receives Rotterdam Wild Card From Richard Krajicek
- Tien and Basavareddy to Play Delray Beach Open Qualifying
- Australian Open Tennis 2025 Ends with Madison Keys and Jannick Sinner As Winners By Alix Ramsay
- 2025 Australian Open Final Draws
- Jannik Sinner Sweeps Alexander Zverev for Second Straight Australian Open Title
- Ricky’s pick for the Australian Open final: Sinner vs. Zverev
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, January 26, 2025
- Madison Keys Upsets Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open Final Thriller
- Ricky’s pick for the Australian Open final: Sabalenka vs. Keys
Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet
-
- Updated: January 30, 2025
A Whiteout is coming to court thanks to Solinco.
Solinco launches its new Whiteout V2 Racquet line on Friday, January 10th.
The collection is set to bring new tools and all-court control for the modern player. Cloaked in a striking camo design, it raises the bar with enhanced stability, a bigger sweet spot, and more free power.
The new Whiteout is designed with a revolutionary carbon-fiber layup called the Arch-2 Construction, built to push the limits of what’s possible in a control-focused frame.
For players who prioritize exceptional ball feedback and pin-point shot accuracy to overcome their opponent, it’s time to make the Whiteout V2 your ultimate weapon.
The Whiteout V2 lineup will launch with three models—a 305g standard length, a 290g standard length, and a 305g extended 27.5-inch option—each priced at $229.99. All models will be available starting January 10, 2025