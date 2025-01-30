Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet

Photo credit: Solinco

A Whiteout is coming to court thanks to Solinco.

Solinco launches its new Whiteout V2 Racquet line on Friday, January 10th.

The collection is set to bring new tools and all-court control for the modern player. Cloaked in a striking camo design, it raises the bar with enhanced stability, a bigger sweet spot, and more free power.



The new Whiteout is designed with a revolutionary carbon-fiber layup called the Arch-2 Construction, built to push the limits of what’s possible in a control-focused frame.

For players who prioritize exceptional ball feedback and pin-point shot accuracy to overcome their opponent, it’s time to make the Whiteout V2 your ultimate weapon.



The Whiteout V2 lineup will launch with three models—a 305g standard length, a 290g standard length, and a 305g extended 27.5-inch option—each priced at $229.99. All models will be available starting January 10, 2025