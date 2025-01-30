Ken Thomas Broadcasting from Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open

Ken Thomas’ Quick Take:

Pictured at the top and bottom of the page is the future of women’s tennis in the country of Columbia. Say hello to Emiliana Arango.



She was born in Medellin, Columbia. She is twenty-four years old and she is currently ranked #170 in the world. In 2023 she hit #103 in the world.



She covers the court like a cheetah and yet is as smooth and graceful as a ballerina. She has a slice backhand that would make Ken Rosewall blush. Her record in international Billie Jean Cup play is a hard earned and battle tested 11-8. She played a key role in defeating France and knocking them out of the World Group and she has basically willed Columbia into the World Group for the first time since 2003. She is featured in our third match today. She comes into this tournament as the #2 seed and I can see why. She is just a gifted player who is up for the tussle. She would be a absolute nightmare to play on clay.



As we head into the Round of 16, players from Argentina, Bulgaria, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United States are still in the hunt. This tournament is wide open and jammed with world-class talent. Today should be fantastic. Everyone is tough.



Hope you can join us…the Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open is one simple click away.



Order of Play

Match #1: Whitney Osuigwe (USA) vs. Madison Seig (USA)

Match #2: Victoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Akasha Urhobo (USA)

Match #3: Emiliana Arango (COL [2] vs. Victoria Hu (USA)