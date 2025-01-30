Don't Miss
Ken Thomas Broadcasting from Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open
-
- Updated: January 30, 2025
Editor’s Note: Ken Thomas, one of the most experienced and best broadcasters in our sport, has given 10sBalls.com permission to post this Radio10s.com update. Tune into Ken Thomas’ RadioTennis.com this week for all the live action from Georgia’s Rome Open.
|Day 4 – Round of 16
$60,000 Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open
USTA Women’s Pro Circuit ITF World Tour Event
Thursday, January 30, 2025
7:15 AM – USA Pacific10:15 AM – USA Eastern3:15 PM – Great Britain
RadioTennis.Com Link HERE
|Ken Thomas’ Quick Take:
Pictured at the top and bottom of the page is the future of women’s tennis in the country of Columbia. Say hello to Emiliana Arango.
She was born in Medellin, Columbia. She is twenty-four years old and she is currently ranked #170 in the world. In 2023 she hit #103 in the world.
She covers the court like a cheetah and yet is as smooth and graceful as a ballerina. She has a slice backhand that would make Ken Rosewall blush. Her record in international Billie Jean Cup play is a hard earned and battle tested 11-8. She played a key role in defeating France and knocking them out of the World Group and she has basically willed Columbia into the World Group for the first time since 2003. She is featured in our third match today. She comes into this tournament as the #2 seed and I can see why. She is just a gifted player who is up for the tussle. She would be a absolute nightmare to play on clay.
As we head into the Round of 16, players from Argentina, Bulgaria, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United States are still in the hunt. This tournament is wide open and jammed with world-class talent. Today should be fantastic. Everyone is tough.
Hope you can join us…the Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open is one simple click away.
Order of Play
Match #1: Whitney Osuigwe (USA) vs. Madison Seig (USA)
Match #2: Victoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Akasha Urhobo (USA)
Match #3: Emiliana Arango (COL [2] vs. Victoria Hu (USA)
