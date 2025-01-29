- Tennis Channel To Broadcast U.S. Davis Cup Qualifier vs. Tawain
Tennis Channel To Broadcast U.S. Davis Cup Qualifier vs. Tawain
- Updated: January 29, 2025
The United States launches its 2025 Davis Cup quest this week and Tennis Channel will broadcast it live.
Tennis Channel will provide complete, live coverage as the United States Davis Cup team battles Taiwan in the opening-round qualifiers January 30-31.
The competition will determine which nation advances to September’s second round of the yearlong event and is part of the network’s extensive Davis Cup offerings this week.
The Americans launch their 2025 Davis Cup quest on Thursday, January 30th, at 10 p.m. ET, and at same time on Friday, January 31st.
Davis Cup is one of the oldest competitions in the world, first played in 1900. T
hroughout the year the best in men’s tennis compete for their nations in head-to-head matchups in a tournament that culminates with a cup champion in November.
Tennis Channel will show this week’s contest between Serbia and Denmark in addition to its coverage of the United States and Taiwan. All matches will be live and on-demand on the network’s app, as will those of first-round Davis Cup play between France-Brazil, Britain-Japan, Canada-Hungary and Australia-Sweden.
A complete Davis Cup schedule can be found at Davis Cup.com.