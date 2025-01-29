- Davis Cup qualifying to feature Brazil vs. France and Spain vs. Switzerland
- 2025 US Open Expands to Sunday Start
- Tennis Channel To Broadcast U.S. Davis Cup Qualifier vs. Tawain
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Receives Rotterdam Wild Card From Richard Krajicek
- Tien and Basavareddy to Play Delray Beach Open Qualifying
- Australian Open Tennis 2025 Ends with Madison Keys and Jannick Sinner As Winners By Alix Ramsay
- 2025 Australian Open Final Draws
- Jannik Sinner Sweeps Alexander Zverev for Second Straight Australian Open Title
- Ricky’s pick for the Australian Open final: Sinner vs. Zverev
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, January 26, 2025
- Madison Keys Upsets Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open Final Thriller
- Ricky’s pick for the Australian Open final: Sabalenka vs. Keys
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, January 25, 2025
- The Australian Open Has Always prided Itself As the “Happy Slam” by Alix Ramsay
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Friday, January 24, 2025
Davis Cup qualifying to feature Brazil vs. France and Spain vs. Switzerland
-
- Updated: January 29, 2025
It’s a small week of ATP tournaments (in fact, there is only one — in Montpellier), and that’s because Davis Cup competition will take place over the next few days.
There are 13 ties around the world, leaving 13 nations to join the Netherlands in the second round of qualifying in September. From those 14, seven will eventually reach the Davis Cup Finals and join Italy to make a field of eight. Italy is the defending champion and therefore earned a double-bye to the finals, while the Netherlands finished runner-up in 2024 and got a bye to stage two of qualies.
Here are this week’s first-round matchups:
Hungary at Canada
United States at Chinese Taipei
Slovakia at Croatia
Argentina at Noway
Finland at Austria
Korea at Czechia
Brazil at France
Australia at Sweden
Germany at Israel
Serbia at Denmark
Chile at Belgium
Great Britain at Japan
Spain at Switzerland
Brazil vs. France should be an especially fun showdown. The French are stacked with the likes of Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils, and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Brazil is headlined by Joao Fonseca, who won the 2024 NextGen ATP Finals and famously upset Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the Australian Open earlier this month.
Also on the menu is Spain vs. Switzerland. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ain’t walkin’ through that door, so the torch will be passed to relative youngsters such as Dominic Stricker and Martin Landaluce.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.