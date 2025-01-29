2025 US Open Expands to Sunday Start

Photo credit: US Open Facebook

Top stars will be weekend warriors in New York this summer.

The USTA announced the 2025 US Open main draw will have a Sunday start and will expand to 15 competition days.

It marks the first time in Open Era history the US Open main draw will start on a Monday.

The 2025 US Open begins Sunday, August 24th and runs through Sunday, September 7, 2025.

In the past, before a retractable roof was added to Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Open has spanned 15 days when rain forced a Monday men’s final.

This move to a Sunday start was expected by many given both Roland Garros and the Australian Open both feature Sunday starts.

In announcing the expansion today, the USTA said: “With more planned Main Draw competition days than ever and Fan Week featuring six days of free grounds admission prior to the Main Draw, the 2025 US Open is set to offer the most access for fans in the event’s 145-year history.”

The full, three-week US Open will run from August 18-September 7 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Supporters say the move is expected to draw an additional 70,000 fans to the Open, offering more people more opportunity to see the nation’s Grand Slam.

Additionally, a Sunday move should mean packed crowds for opening day of main-draw play at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which will be a welcome reprieve from some past Monday 11 a.m. starts when Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest Grand Slam stadium in the world, has looked almost empty on occasion.

Critics say this is just another example of a cash grab by a Grand Slam in that now the USTA can sell an additional six new ticketed sessions and squeeze even more dollars out of fans with the added day of ticket prices, parking fees and concession costs.

“Opening Sunday will have six new ticketed sessions available – day and night sessions for reserved seats in both Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium and day-session tickets for Grandstand reserved and Grounds Admission,” the USTA said in its announcement. “No further adjustments to the Singles Main Draw schedule after the first round are planned.”

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who owns a 21-match Grand Slam hard-court winning streak, is defending US Open men’s champion.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka is defending US Open women’s champion.