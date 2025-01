Stefanos Tsitsipas Receives Rotterdam Wild Card From Richard Krajicek

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece has received a wild card into next week’s ABN AMRO Open. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Stefanos Tsitsipas will launch his indoor season in Rotterdam next week.



Former Roland Garros and Australian Open finalist Tsitsipas has received a wild card into next week’s ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, Tournament Director Richard Krajicek announced today.



Tsitsipas’ wild card comes one day after world No. 1 and reigning Rotterdam champion Jannik Sinner withdrew from the event to rest after his run to his second straight Australian Open championship on Sunday in Melbourne.



The Tsitsipas Rotterdam return comes eight years after Krajicek awarded a then world No. 205 Tsitsipas a Rotterdam wild card.





World No. 13 Tsitsipas reached the Rotterdam semifinals in 2021, the tournament final in 2022 and lost to Sinner in the round of 16 in his most recent appearance in 2023.