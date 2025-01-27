Tien and Basavareddy to Play Delray Beach Open Qualifying

American Learner Tien, who shocked Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open, will play Delray Beach qualifying next week. Photo credit: Peter Staples/ATP Tour

Rising American stars will ride winning waves into Delray Beach.

Australian Open breakout stars Learner Tien and Nishesh Basavareddy are set to play the Delray Beach Open qualifying event as part of Opening Weekend February 7-9 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, the tournament announced.

Four players will advance from the qualifying draw to the ATP 250 main draw event that takes place February 10-16th.



Tien and Basavareddy, two 19-year-old Americans, electrified fans at the season’s first Grand Slam.



The left-handed Tien won three qualifying matches to reach the main draw, then won three more matches, including a win over No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a fifth-set tiebreak, to become the youngest man to reach the Australian Open fourth round since Rafael Nadal in 2005. Basavareddy earned a wild card into his first Grand Slam main draw, then won his first Grand Slam set against 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic before falling in four sets.



Tien, who finished third at the 2021 USTA National Clay Court Boys’ 18 Championships in Delray Beach, will climb approximately 40 spots to crack the world’s Top 100 for the first time next week at a projected No. 80. Basavareddy is on the doorstep currently at a career-high No. 107.



They will be trying to join fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the Delray Beach Open main draw. Fritz, world-ranked No. 4, is the two-time defending champion, and last year’s runner-up Paul will make his debut in the world’s Top 10 rankings next week after reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals. View the initial main draw entry list here.



Other players well-known to Delray Beach tennis fans who will compete in the DBO qualifying rounds include 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks and two-time Delray Beach Open semifinalist Mackenzie McDonald.





2025 Delray Beach Open qualifying field by the numbers so far (two wild cards still to be added to the field):

3 ATP Tour title winners (Christopher Eubanks, Yibing Wu, Taro Daniel)

5 previous Delray Beach Open main draw players (Christopher Eubanks, Mackenzie McDonald, Aleksandar Kovacevic, Taro Daniel, Mitchell Krueger)

4 players who won matches at 2025 Australian Open (Learner Tien, Tristan Boyer, Mitchell Krueger, James Duckworth)

1 NCAA singles champion (Mackenzie McDonald, UCLA, 2016)

7 Americans (Christopher Eubanks, Nishesh Basavareddy, Aleksandar Kovacevic, Learner Tien, Mackenzie McDonald, Tristan Boyer, Mitchell Krueger)

5 players age 25 or younger (Youngest – Learner Tien, 19)

3 players age 30 or older (Oldest – James Duckworth, 33)