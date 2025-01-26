Jannik Sinner Sweeps Alexander Zverev for Second Straight Australian Open Title

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 26: Jannik Sinner of Italy kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at the Men’s Singles trophy presentation following the Men’s Singles final against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day 15 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Overpowering in Oz, Jannik Sinner hit his way into history today.

Solidifying his status as hard-court king, Sinner shredded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 In the Australian Open final successfully defending his AO championship with command.

It is Sinner’s career-best 21st consecutive victory—he has not lost since bowing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Beijing final last fall—and his 21st straight Grand Slam hard-court victory.

At age 23, former junior ski champion Sinner has landed a milestone. Sinner’s three Grand Slam championships are the most by any Italian—man or woman—ever and he’s the 11th man in the Open Era to successfully defend Oz. The hard-hitting Italian has won 80 of his last 86 matches overall, including 17 of his last 20 against Top 5-ranked opponents.

“It’s amazing to achieve these things, but mostly to share with you guys,” Sinner said. “I know Darren, this is maybe, probably your last Australian Open as a coach.

“I’m very, very happy to share this trophy with you. Everything started a little bit when I made my whole change also to Simone and I think you are an amazing combination of coaches and also the phsyio I’m very happy to have you all here thank you very much.”

Sinner did not face a break point and earned 12 break points against the 2024 ATP Ace leader. In his seven-match run to the title, Sinner surrendered just two sets and competed with command against the 2020 Olympic gold medal champion.

The owner of 19 career titles did it all with WADA’s appeal of his doping case hanging over his head. The Court of Abritration for Sport will reach a final decision on Sinner’s case in April. If the CAS rules in WADA’s favor this could be Sinner’s final Grand Slam appearance for a while.

Sinner’s skill striking on the run, terrific timing to take the ball on the rise and more controlled firepower on the forehand saw him flash 32 winners while drawing 24 forehand errors from Zverev.

Displaced by the Italian’s drives, Zverev was often operating well behind the baseline near the Melbourne sign affixed to the court which made it tougher for him to change direction down the line.

It is Zverev’s third Grand Slam final loss—and by far his flattest performance in a major final.

Despite a woman screaming in protest from the crowd before Zverev spoke, the second seed was gracious in defeat.

“First of all it sucks standing here next to this thing and not being able to touch it, I’ll be honest,” Zverev told the crowd. “Congratulations to Jannik—you more than deserve it—you’re the best player in the world by far.

“I mean, I was hoping that I could be more of a competitor today, but you’re just too good. It’s as simple as that. Congratulations to you—you really deserve it—congrats to your team as well. You’ve done all the right things, you’ve done all the work and there’s no one that deserves this trophy more.”

In the Roland Garros final last June, Zverev was one set from the title before Carlos Alcaraz fought off the German 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in a four hour, 19-minute marathon to capture his first Roland Garros championship with a fervent finish. Zverev carried a 10-1 record in Roland Garros five-setters into the final set of the 2024 final but could not close and ran out of gas.

Zverev endured the stinging pain of coming achingly close to a maiden major only to lose a lead again. At the 2020 US Open, Zverev held two sets to love lead over Dominic Thiem before tightening up and bowing in five sets.

Though Zverev carried 4-2 edge over Sinner in their head-to-head series, including winning two of their three major meetings, onto Rod Laver Arena tonight he didn’t compete with the same level of self-belief. After Sinner benefitted from a lucky let-cord winner to go up 5-4 in today’s second set tiebreaker, the Italian was inspired and Zverev looked dejected.

It is the third consecutive Grand Slam hard-court crown for Sinner, who is the eighth man in Open Era history to win his first three major finals.