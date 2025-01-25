Madison Keys Upsets Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open Final Thriller

Madison Keys of the United States poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after the the Women’s Singles Final match between Madison Keys of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

A courageous Madison Keys dethroned two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in an inspirational AO showdown pitting premier power players that escalated into stunning slugfest on Rod Laver Arena.

The 19th-seeded Keys drilled a diagonal forehand winner closing the first women’s major final to go to 5-all in the decider since Serena Williams edged Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 US Open final.

An ecstatic Keys shed tears of joy then embraced her husband and coach, Bjorn Fratangelo to realize a career dream.

In a magical Melbourne run, newlywed Keys toppled the world No. 1 and world No. 2 back-to-back, defeating three Grand Slam champions in fierce three-setters along the way to capture her first Grand Slam crown.

In her 46th major appearance, eight years after her jittery 6-3, 6-0 loss to buddy Sloane Stephens in the 2017 US Open final, Keys delivered one of the most dynamic performances of her career to complete her major quest.

Twenty-five Grand Slams, a nagging right shoulder injury, a left hamstring issue, stretches of severe self-doubt and eight years have passed since Keys froze against Stephens in Flushing Meadows.

“I have wanted this for so long and I have been in one other Grand Slam final and it did not go my way and I didn’t know if I was ever going to get back to this position to try to win a trophy again,” said Keys, who was near tears in the trophy presentation. “And my team believed in me every step of the way.

“So thank you so much they believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and helped me every step of the way. Last year was really tough with some bad injuries and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it and to be able to do it with my husband who is kind of dazed and focused over there I love you so much.”

Sabalenka was bidding to become the first woman to three-peat as AO champion since Hall of Famer Martina Hingis did it in 1997-1999.

Keys broke in the final game to end her reign.

“It’s definitely not the result I wanted to have. But I don’t know, I think she just stepped in and play, like, nothing to lose at the end and was just going for her shots,” Sabalenka told the media in Melbourne. “At that moment I went in, so was great tennis.

“She fight throughout the tournament. She had a lot of difficult matches. She fought for it. In the final, she was playing really aggressively.”