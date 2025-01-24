- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, January 25, 2025
Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, January 25, 2025
-
Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 12-26, 2025
A$86.5 million ($58.91 million U.S. dollars)
Hard Court
History At Stake at 2025 Australian Open
Ten-time AO champion Novak Djokovic returns playing for a record-extending 11th AO championship and record 25th Grand Slam crown. Jannik Sinner aims to defend a major title for the first time. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka aims to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-1999) to win three consecutive AO crowns. Iga Swiatek is the second-seed and Coco Gauff is third seed at this 113th edition of the Australian Open. This is the 57th Australian Open of the Open Era.
2025 Australian Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: lick here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click here
Order of Play for Saturday, January 25, 2025: click here