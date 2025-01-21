10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Goran Ivanisevic Is No Longer Coaching Elena Rybakina

Goran Ivanisevic Is No Longer Coaching Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is not working with Goran Ivanisevic anymore. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The trip is over for the Goran Ivanisevic-Elena Rybakina partnership.

The 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic, who previously coached Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic, announced he is no longer coaching Rybakina.

The pair started a trial partnership in late 2024.

“After our trial period that finished with Australian Open, I wish Elena and her team best of luck moving forward,” Ivanisevic said on social media.

Speculation swirled Ivanisevic would step down after Rybakina announced she was re-hiring her ex-coach, Stefano Vukov, to her team. However, the WTA hit Vukov with a provisional suspension so he was not present at the Australian Open.

American Madison Keys defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to battle into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the fourth time in 11 appearances at Melbourne Park.