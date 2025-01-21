Goran Ivanisevic Is No Longer Coaching Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is not working with Goran Ivanisevic anymore. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The trip is over for the Goran Ivanisevic-Elena Rybakina partnership.

The 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic, who previously coached Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic, announced he is no longer coaching Rybakina.

The pair started a trial partnership in late 2024.

“After our trial period that finished with Australian Open, I wish Elena and her team best of luck moving forward,” Ivanisevic said on social media.

Speculation swirled Ivanisevic would step down after Rybakina announced she was re-hiring her ex-coach, Stefano Vukov, to her team. However, the WTA hit Vukov with a provisional suspension so he was not present at the Australian Open.

