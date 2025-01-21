- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Goran Ivanisevic Is No Longer Coaching Elena Rybakina
- Ricky’s pick for the Australian Open quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Djokovic
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Tennis Report From Australian Open: Novak Making A Run by Alix Ramsay
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, January 20, 2025
- Five-set frenzy continues in third round of Australian Open
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Pam Shriver’s Car Containing Grand Slam Trophies Stolen in California
- FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE Of Incrediwear Supports
- Australian Open Tennis 2025 by Alix Ramsay
- Ricky’s picks for Day 6 of the Australian Open, including Djokovic vs. Machac
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Friday, January 17, 2025
- Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet
- Mensik joins Fonseca by scoring top-10 win over Ruud at Australian Open
Goran Ivanisevic Is No Longer Coaching Elena Rybakina
-
- Updated: January 21, 2025
The trip is over for the Goran Ivanisevic-Elena Rybakina partnership.
The 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic, who previously coached Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic, announced he is no longer coaching Rybakina.
The pair started a trial partnership in late 2024.
“After our trial period that finished with Australian Open, I wish Elena and her team best of luck moving forward,” Ivanisevic said on social media.
Speculation swirled Ivanisevic would step down after Rybakina announced she was re-hiring her ex-coach, Stefano Vukov, to her team. However, the WTA hit Vukov with a provisional suspension so he was not present at the Australian Open.
American Madison Keys defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to battle into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the fourth time in 11 appearances at Melbourne Park.