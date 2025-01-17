- Tennis Report From Australian Open: Novak Making A Run by Alix Ramsay
Pam Shriver’s Car Containing Grand Slam Trophies Stolen in California
- Updated: January 17, 2025
Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is the victim of a Grand Slam heist.
The former world No. 1 doubles champion said “most” of her Grand Slam trophies, stored in her car, are now gone after her car was stolen from a hotel parking lot.
“My son and I are at a police station reporting our car was stolen from the hotel parking lot we evacuated to when the fires started,” Pam Shriver posted on social media. “This was the car that had most of my major trophies being stored until we can safely move back home.”
ESPN analyst and 22-time major doubles champion Shriver told ESPN.com trophies were stored in a Dodge Durango Hellcat, parked in the Marina del Rey DoubleTree parking lot.
Shriver said she discovered the car was missing at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and reported the theft to local police. In all, Shriver reported five US Open trophies, five French Open plates and one Australian Open trophy were stolen.