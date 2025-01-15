Wilson Launches New Clash v3 Tennis Racquet

- Mensik joins Fonseca by scoring top-10 win over Australian Open
- Updated: January 15, 2025
New Year, New Clash.
Wilson has officially launched the latest version of one of its most popular lines: The Clash v3.
The brand says the new Clash v3 is designed for players “looking to easily elevate their game through comfortable power and impact, with a striking, refreshed design.”
Among the enhancements to the Clash v3, according to Wilson’s announcement:
•Patented performance with Wilson’s newest SI3DTM technology. This upgraded layup pairs industry-leading flexibility with best-in-class stability for a unique combination of power, comfort and control.
• Hit StabilizerTM improves frame stability on off-center shots to enhance control. Refined throat geometry increases the frame’s comfort, forgiveness, and speed through the air.
• “Click & Go” bumper and grommet system, made for easy replacement, increased durability and a superior fit. Additionally, for reduced environmental impact, Wilson’s bumper, grommet and endcap components are all made with plant based Agiplast material by Arkema.
• Refreshed “Graphite Black” colorway with infrared accent, paired with the iconic Clash logo.
The Clash v3 core line will include four models: 100, 100 Pro, 100L and 108. The new racquets will be available on wilson.com and in-stores beginning January 15th starting
at $229.
The collection will also be accompanied by a new Clash bag line, inclusive of the Super Tour 6 Pack, Super Tour 3 Pack and Backpack. For