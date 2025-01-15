- Australian Open Tennis 2025 by Alix Ramsay
- Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet
- Mensik joins Fonseca by scoring top-10 win over Australian Open
- Wilson Launches New Clash v3 Tennis Racquet
- Ricky’s picks for Day 5 of the Australian Open, including Fonseca and Musetti
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Ricky’s picks for Day 4 of the Australian Open, including Ruud vs. Mensik
- Juan Martin Del Potro Returning to Delray Beach
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Wednesday, January 15, 2025
- Ricky’s picks for Day 3 of the Australian Open, including Rublev vs. Fonseca
- Michelsen upsets Tsitsipas, Kyrgios also out of Australian Open
- Hubert Hurkacz Signs with Wilson
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Coco Gauff Beats Sofia Kenin in Australian Open First Round
- Ricky’s picks for Day 2 at the Australian Open, including Kyrgios and Auger-Aliassime
Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet
-
- Updated: January 15, 2025
A Whiteout is coming to court thanks to Solinco.
Solinco launches its new Whiteout V2 Racquet line on Friday, January 10th.
The collection is set to bring new tools and all-court control for the modern player. Cloaked in a striking camo design, it raises the bar with enhanced stability, a bigger sweet spot, and more free power.
The new Whiteout is designed with a revolutionary carbon-fiber layup called the Arch-2 Construction, built to push the limits of what’s possible in a control-focused frame.
For players who prioritize exceptional ball feedback and pin-point shot accuracy to overcome their opponent, it’s time to make the Whiteout V2 your ultimate weapon.
The Whiteout V2 lineup will launch with three models—a 305g standard length, a 290g standard length, and a 305g extended 27.5-inch option—each priced at $229.99. All models will be available starting January 10, 2025