Ricky’s picks for Day 5 of the Australian Open, including Fonseca and Musetti

Second-round competition at the Australian Open continues on Thursday. Joao Fonseca is looking to build on his huge win over Andrey Rublev as he prepares to face Lorenzo Sonego. A jam-packed order of play also features Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, and Denis Shapovalov.



Here my previews and picks for two of Thursday’s best matchups.

(Q) Joao Fonseca vs. Lorenzo Sonego



Fonseca was already one of the tour’s rising stars before this tournament began. Now the hype is at a whole ‘nother level. It’s not just about his opening-round victory over Rublev. The 18-year-old has sustained his success for quite a while now. In fact, he is 9-0 this season and on 14-match winning streak overall dating back to the 2024 NextGen ATP Finals. Fonseca has not lost a single set in nine matches since the turn of the calendar.

Up next for him is a second matchup with Sonego, whom Fonseca beat 7-6(5), 7-5 on the red clay of Bucharest nine months ago. If Sonego lost to the teenager at that point in time, it certainly doesn’t bode well for him going into the rematch. Sonego’s own form is not encouraging. The 55th-ranked has played 10 consecutive tournaments without advancing past the second round.



Pick: Fonseca in 3



Denis Shapovalov vs. (16) Lorenzo Musetti



Another Italian will be in action when Musetti goes up against Shapovalov. The world No. 15 is coming off a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, won the bronze medal at the Summer Olympics, and reached the final of three ATP events (lost all three). Musetti continued his fine form by beating countryman Matteo Arnaldi 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 after more than four hours on Tuesday.



Shapovalov also won his opener in four — 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(8) over Roberto Bautista Agut. The 56th-ranked Canadian’s reward is a shot at revenge against Musetti after there was little to separate them in their only previous meeting — a three-set thriller at the Indian Wells Masters last spring. Shapovalov should have a good chance. He is a former quarterfinalist at the AO (2022) and has reached the third round three other times, whereas Musetti has never been past round two.



Pick: Shapovalov in 5



