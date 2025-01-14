Juan Martin Del Potro Returning to Delray Beach

Photo credit: Andrew Patron/Delray Beach Open

Delpo is coming to Delray.

Former Delray Beach Open and Grand Slam champion Juan Martin del Potro is returning to the DBO for the first time in six years to play in the tournament’s Legends event on Opening Weekend, the tournament announced.

Alongside other Legends he’ll face off against Bob and Mike Bryan, the best doubles team of all time who won 16 Grand Slam titles and six DBO trophies. French Open champs Luke and Murphy Jensen, and Delray singles champions Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, Tommy Haas and Xavier Malisse will round out a stellar Legends Opening Weekend Feb. 7-9 that also includes the qualifying rounds for the ATP event.

The ATP tournament runs Feb. 10-16 featuring two-time defending champion and world No. 4 Taylor Fritz, along with last year’s runner-up No. 11 Tommy Paul.

Also confirmed to play are world No. 35 Brandon Nakashima and No. 39 Matteo Arnaldi, and past champions Reilly Opelka and Kei Nishikori.

“I am very excited to go back to Delray Beach, a very special place for me in my career,” said the 36-year-old del Potro. “I have great memories, especially when I won the title in 2011. Looking forward to saying hi to the fans and all the organization.”

In 2009 del Potro, a 6-foot, 6-inch Argentine with a big serve and ferocious forehand, defeated five-time defending champion Roger Federer to win the US Open as a 20-year-old, after beating Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. He looked to be the future of tennis at the time, but was sidelined most of 2010 with a wrist injury.

The Delray Beach Open was the first title in his 2011 comeback. He returned to the tournament four more years, the last being in 2019 when he was ranked No. 4 in the world. He is tied for sixth on the tournament’s all-time match wins list with 14.

Del Potro won a total of 22 titles over his career, reached a ranking of No. 3 in the world and won Olympic silver at the 2016 Rio Games. He officially retired from tennis last December in a sold-out exhibition in Buenos Aires against 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, but played his last ATP Tour match in 2022 due to a knee injury.

Tickets for individual sessions and series packages are available now at DelrayBeachOpen.com.