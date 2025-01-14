10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Naomi Osaka faces No. 20-seed Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis



Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 12-26, 2025
A$86.5 million ($58.91 million U.S. dollars)
Hard Court

History At Stake at 2025 Australian Open
Ten-time AO champion Novak Djokovic returns playing for a record-extending 11th AO championship and record 25th Grand Slam crown. Jannik Sinner aims to defend a major title for the first time. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka aims to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-1999) to win three consecutive AO crowns. Iga Swiatek is the second-seed and Coco Gauff is third seed at this 113th edition of the Australian Open. This is the 57th Australian Open of the Open Era.

2025 Australian Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Click here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click here

Order of Play for Wednesday, January 15, 2025: click here