Hubert Hurkacz Signs with Wilson

Photo credit: Matty Harrington/Wilson

Hubert Hurkacz is armed with a big W this season.

World No. 17 Hurkacz has signed on with Wilson and is now playing with the Wilson Blade v9.

The 2021 Miami Open champion, who previously played with Yonex, debuted his new Wilson stick at the United Cup earlier this month partnering world No. 2 Iga Swiatek to help Poland reach the final.

“Wilson is an iconic Tennis brand, and it’s been great learning more about their selection of performance racquets that are used by some of the best players on Tour,” says Hubert Hurkacz. “After extensive testing, I am excited to elevate my game with the Blade v9 racquet.”

It’s a season of change for former world No. 6 Hurkacz, who is working with new coaches Ivan Lendl and Nicolas Massu.

Photo credit: Matty Harrington/Getty

Hurkacz switched to the Wilson Blade, in part, to try to generate more spin from his flat forehand.

The 27-year-old Hurkacz owns one of the heaviest serves in the sport and a damaging two-handed backhand. Hurkacz was second to Alexander Zverev in aces last season (736) and fourth on the ATP in service games held (88.71%) trailing only Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton in that category.