Coco Gauff Beats Sofia Kenin in Australian Open First Round

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 13: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning against Sofia Kenin of the United States in the Women’s Singles First Round match during day two of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Coco Gauff doesn’t need a cape to unleash her inner superhero.

In a clash of Grand Slam champions, Gauff powered past Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3 in her Australian Open opener to continue a commanding start to the season.

Sporting a body suit dress inspired by Marvel superheroes, Gauff sputtered on serve early then soared to her 10th straight victory into the Australian Open second round.

“It was a tough match for me today,” Gauff told Laura Robson in her on-court interview. “I knew going in it was going to be difficult. I’m happy with how I played.

“I could have maybe served second serves better, but on that side I was struggling to see the ball. So I’m just happy I was able to manage through that today.”

Squinting into the high afternoon sun at times, Gauff belted 12 aces against 9 double faults but won just 6 of 22 second-serve points.

Working with coach Matt Daly, Gauff has solidified her western-grip forehand and reduced the double faults that have sometimes plagued her in the past. Once she built a one-set lead today, Gauff largely relaxed on serve winning 12 of her first 15 points on serve in the second set.

Since falling to compatriot Emma Navarro in the US Open fourth round last September, Gauff has won 19 of her last 21 matches, including capturing Beijing and WTA Finals championships and earning MVP honors at the United Cup earlier this month.

While Gauff credited her “superhero” inspired New Balance kit, she revealed the outfit has its challenges, like trying to extract herself from it to use the bathroom.

“A lot of the female superheroes have cool cut outs on their outfits, that’s what I wanted to do,” Gauff said. “It’s actually kind of a pain to get into because it is a body suit guys so I have to put the bottom part first and then pull it over my head it’s kind of a struggle if you can’t hold your bladder its also not a good idea but you have to sacrifice for fashion.

“The skirt I like to wear cargo pants so we made like a cargo skirt my shoes are inspired by basketball shoes because that’s the sort my dad wanted me to lay but I’m glad I chose tennis.”

Improving her 2025 record to 6-0, Gauff will face 25-year-old Briton Jodie Burrage for a third-round spot. Gauff blasted Burrage 6-1, 6-1 in their lone prior meeting at the 2023 Eastbourne round of 16.

Former world No. 4 Kenin conquered Gauff in the round of 16 en route to her maiden major championship at the 2020 Australian Open.

Kenin carried a 2-1 career record against Gauff into this match, which included her 2023 Wimbledon first-round upset of the Delray Beach-born baseliner.

Gauff thumped a bounce smash working through a near eight-minute hold that saw her save a break point to open the match.

Moving fluidly, Gauff stretched the court and displaced Kenin at times breaking immediately for a 2-0 lead.

Struggling in the face of the sun, Gauff committed four double faults in her first two service games as Kenin coaxed an errant forehand to break back in the third game.

That’s when Gauff cleaned up her game and created separation with a three-game surge.

The WTA Finals champion spun her eighth ace out wide ending the 44-minute opening set in style. It wasn’t pristine play on either side—Gauff committed 19 errors, including six double faults—but the third seed won four of the final five games in the set building a one-set lead.

Centering her returns with menacing depth, Gauff often forced Kenin to counter off her back foot early in rallies. A focused Gauff stamped a love break for a 2-1 second-set lead.

Former French Open finalist Kenin perhaps should have tested Gauff’s weaker forehand wing more diligently. When Kenin challenged the backhand, Gauff leaned in and bolted a backhand bolt down the line—her sixth backhand winner of the second set—holding for 5-3.

On this day, Gauff’s depth, quick court coverage and punishing return game proved too much for her compatriot.