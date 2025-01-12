Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, January 13, 2025

WTA Finals champion Coco Gauff faces former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in an AO opener on Monday. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images







Australian Open

Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

January 12-26, 2025

A$86.5 million ($58.91 million U.S. dollars)

Hard Court



History At Stake at 2025 Australian Open

Ten-time AO champion Novak Djokovic returns playing for a record-extending 11th AO championship and record 25th Grand Slam crown. Jannik Sinner aims to defend a major title for the first time. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka aims to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-1999) to win three consecutive AO crowns. Iga Swiatek is the second-seed and Coco Gauff is third seed at this 113th edition of the Australian Open. This is the 57th Australian Open of the Open Era.

