Ricky’s picks for Day 1 at the Australian Open, including Zverev vs. Pouille

Why wait until Monday when the Australian Open can get started on Sunday? That will be the case for a second consecutive year in Melbourne. Among those taking the court for opening day on the men’s side are Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Arthur Fils.



Here are my picks for two of Day 1’s best matchups.

(WC) Lucas Pouille vs. (2) Alexander Zverev



Zverev and Pouille will be facing each other for the first time in their careers when they collide in round one of the Australian Open on Sunday. It’s surprising that this is their first meeting, but in can be explained partly by the fact that Pouille was off the four for several years. The 30-year-old Frenchman is finally healthy again and parlayed that into a ton of success on the Challenger circuit in 2024.



However, going up against Zverev at a Grand Slam is obviously a whole different situation. The 27-year-old German is up to No. 2 in the world and he is a two-time major finalist. It should be a mostly routine start for Zverev as he begins another bid for an elusive slam title.



Pick: Zverev in 3



Juncheng Shang vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina



Shang and Davidovich Fokina will be squaring off for the third time in their careers. Davidovich Fokina has won both of their previous meetings; 6-3, 7-5 at the 2024 Miami Open and 7-5, 6-3 not long thereafter on the clay courts of Madrid.

Look for Shang to get some revenge on Sunday. The 19-year-old from China was one of the tour’s breakout performances in 2024, when he surged to 50th in the world. He captured his first ATP title last fall in Chengdu and began his 2025 campaign with a semifinal result in Hong Kong. Davidovich Fokina has not played well since last spring and has also struggled with some physical problems. As such, Shang should have the advantage.

Pick: Shang in 4

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.