Felix Auger-Aliassime Captures Sixth Title in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 11:Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada poses with the Mens Singles Champion Trophy during day six of the 2025 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 11, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

One set separated Felix Auger-Aliassime from the first outdoor title of his career.

Amid third-set pressure, Auger-Aliassime wasn’t willing to play the waiting game.

Auger-Aliassime won 16 of 17 points played on his serve in the final set charging past Sebastian Korda 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to capture his sixth career title at the Adelaide International.

It is the 24-year-old Canadian’s first career outdoor title and first Tour-level crown since he successfully defended Basel in 2023.

“It feels great, any title feels amazing,” said Auger-Aliassime, who was 0-8 in Tour-level finals before winning the 2022 Rotterdam title. “I had my share of difficulty to win titles in the beginning of my career, and now, you know, every title means a lot. It’s been also a tough couple of last months, but, yeah, to show that I can play well on other surfaces, I know I can do it, but to get over the hump and win a first title outdoors is great.”

A red-hot Auger-Aliassime scored his fifth straight win, a streak that began with his upset of US Open finalist Taylor Fritz at United Cup earlier this month.

“Well, it’s great, obviously winning four matches in a row, five if we count United Cup, going into the AO,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I mean, it’s only, what, January 11, so it’s great to start a year like that and let’s see.

“I’m going to enjoy tonight, get some good rest if I can, and then prepare for the AO tomorrow. I already play Monday, so quick turnaround, but I believe I can get through the first round, and then let’s see how the tournament progresses.”

It was Korda’s first tournament since he underwent elbow surgery last October. Korda showed grit saving seven of 10 break points in the final.

Once Auger-Aliassime opened a 3-0 lead in the final set, he was swinging more freely and nearly untouchable on serve.

Auger-Aliassime took down two talented Americans in succession—top-seeded Tommy Paul and Korda—and rises to No. 23 in the ATP Live Rankings.

Still, there won’t be much time for the world No. 6 to enjoy this sixth career championship.

Auger-Aliassime will open the Australian Open on Monday against dangerous German Jan-Lennard Struff. The pair have split four prior meetings.

“Struff, tough, tough guy. Not an easy first round, for sure,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Let’s see. We played in the past, always tough matches, he’s beaten me, I beat him.

“Great serve, I feel like just strong from both hands. But also I don’t know what’s his form lately. He was a guy that was maybe seeded in the past, now he’s not, so let’s see what type of form he is, I mean, I don’t know, but obviously a tough guy to play.”