- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, January 12, 2025
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Solinco Launches All-New Whiteout V2 Racquet
- Frances Tiafoe Signs on as lululemon Brand Ambassador
- Third Season of TennisWorthy Podcast Launches with Patrick McEnroe as New Host
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Friday, January 10, 2025
- Sinner, Alcaraz on opposite sides of Australian Open draw
- Australian Open Men’s and Women’s Draws for Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Daniil Medvedev is a Father Again!
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Australian Open: Fonseca, Eubanks advance to final round of qualifying
- Alexei Popyrin Signs As Brand Ambassador for Psycho Bunny
- Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, January 12, 2025
-
- Updated: January 10, 2025
Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 12-26, 2025
A$86.5 million ($58.91 million U.S. dollars)
Hard Court
History At Stake at 2025 Australian Open
Ten-time AO champion Novak Djokovic returns playing for a record-extending 11th AO championship and record 25th Grand Slam crown. Jannik Sinner aims to defend a major title for the first time. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka aims to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-1999) to win three consecutive AO crowns. Iga Swiatek is the second-seed and Coco Gauff is third seed at this 113th edition of the Australian Open. This is the 57th Australian Open of the Open Era.
2025 Australian Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon
Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon
Order of Play for Sunday, January 12, 2025: click here