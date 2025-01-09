Third Season of TennisWorthy Podcast Launches with Patrick McEnroe as New Host

Photo credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame

Patrick McEnroe has a new role.

The third season of the TennisWorthy Podcast presented by the International Tennis Hall of Fame officially launched today, featuring Hall of Fame President and tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe as its new host.

McEnroe and tennis journalist Chris Bowers will deliver engaging conversations focusing on eight core values in the sport and discussions reliving pivotal moments in tennis history. Hall of Famers and other legends of the game will share personal stories surrounding the themes of tenacity, boldness, independence, tradition, dedication, leadership, mental toughness and sportsmanship.

Today’s inaugural episode centers on January’s theme of tenacity, sharing two revealing stories from Hall of Famers Pete Sampras and Hana Mandlíková. Both legends reveal their mindsets during two critical moments in their careers: Mandlíková’s 1985 US Open title run when she defeated the top seeds in Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, and Sampras’ gutsy quarterfinal victory over Alex Corretja en route to the 1996 US Open title.

“We are excited to bring our audience fresh perspectives, straight from the legends themselves, on the values that define tennis,” said McEnroe. “Each episode will not only highlight key moments but also inspire listeners to appreciate the deeper lessons that the sport offers. Chris and I are excited to bring these stories to tennis fans around the world.”

Later in January, McEnroe will bring insightful conversations to listeners from Melbourne before focusing on the bold, trailblazing careers of Hall of Famers Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson in February.

Launched in 2022, the TennisWorthy Podcast aims to engage both avid tennis fans and newcomers alike, providing insights that resonate beyond the court. These engaging conversations reveal what sets someone apart on the path to being a champion and reveal the mindset, habits and relationships that guided them to the top.

The TennisWorthy Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever listeners get their podcasts. Transcripts and synopses from every episode can be found at tennisfame.com/podcast.