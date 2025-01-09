Frances Tiafoe Signs on as lululemon Brand Ambassador

Photo credit: lululemon

It’s a New Year and new apparel for Frances Tiafoe, who has signed on as brand amassador for lululemon.

World No. 17 Tiafoe, who previously worse the Swoosh brand, will debut his new lululemon gear at the Australian Open. Tiafoe wll be wearing a custom Metal Vent Tech Tee and Pace Breaker Short in Passionate Pink as well as a custom Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket, nodding to his hometown of Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Tiafoe joins former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez as lululemon’s second prominent pro tennis ambassador.

The 26-year-old Tiafoe said he hopes to be a fashion agent of change with the brand.

“lululemon is changing the game for apparel by combining high performance and high style,” Tiafoe said. “I’m excited to work with a brand that allows me to express myself and look forward to being a part of the creative process both on and off the court.”

As a lululemon Ambassador, Tiafoe will work with the brand to “inform, test and provide feedback on new performance innovations and product designs,” the brand said in a statement.

The Tiafoe signing and an upcoming spring collection the brand touts as “premium product assortment in tennis” are signs of lululemon’s expansion in the sport. The brand said feedback from Fernandez and Tiafoe will be used to refine future collections.