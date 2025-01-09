Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Friday, January 10, 2025

Felix Auger-Aliassime faces top-seeded Tommy Paul for a spot in the Adelaide final on Friday. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







Adelaide International

The Drive, War Memorial Drive

Adelaide, Australia

January 6-11, 2025

Surface: Hard Court



Adelaide, A Final Tune-Up for Melbourne

Tennis returned to Adelaide in 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. Jiri Lehecka triumphed in the final at the ATP 250 hard-court event to win his maiden tour-level title. Americans are top seeds in both the men’s and women’s draws. Tommy Paul is the No. 1 seed and Sebastian Korda is seeded second in the men’s field. US Open finalist Jessica Pegula is the top-seeded woman with Emma Navarro seeded second. Previous winners include Top 10 stars Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev.



Adelaide International Draws and Schedule





Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Schedule for Friday, January 10, 2025: Click Here





