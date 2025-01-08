Don't Miss
- Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Daniil Medvedev is a Father Again!
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Australian Open: Fonseca, Eubanks advance to final round of qualifying
- Alexei Popyrin Signs As Brand Ambassador for Psycho Bunny
- Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Giron, McDonald, Michelsen Named to U.S. Davis Cup Team
- Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Ricky’s picks for this week’s ATP tournaments in Adelaide and Auckland
- Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Monday, January 6, 2025
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Monday, January 6, 2025
- Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff Lead USA Past Poland to United Cup Championship
- Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, January 5, 2025
Daniil Medvedev is a Father Again!
-
- Updated: January 8, 2025
The Medvedev family has welcomed another bundle of joy to the world.
Daniil Medvedev’s wife, Daria, has given birth to the couple’s second child.
The 28-year-old Medvedev shared the happy news with this Instagram post.
A smiling Medvedev holds the couple’s new baby while daughter Alicia sits next to her famous father wearing the happy expression of being a big sister for the first time.
“Happy 2025” Medvedev captioned his Instagram post with a red heart emoji.
← Previous Story Alexei Popyrin Signs As Brand Ambassador for Psycho Bunny