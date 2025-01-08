Daniil Medvedev is a Father Again!

Daniil Medvedev’s wife, Daria, gave birth to the couple’s second child. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The Medvedev family has welcomed another bundle of joy to the world.

Daniil Medvedev’s wife, Daria, has given birth to the couple’s second child.

The 28-year-old Medvedev shared the happy news with this Instagram post.

A smiling Medvedev holds the couple’s new baby while daughter Alicia sits next to her famous father wearing the happy expression of being a big sister for the first time.

“Happy 2025” Medvedev captioned his Instagram post with a red heart emoji.