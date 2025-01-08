Australian Open: Fonseca, Eubanks advance to final round of qualifying

NextGen ATP Finals champion Joao Fonseca advanced to the final round of qualifying at the Australian Open by beating Coleman Wong 6-0, 6-3 on Wednesday. Learner Tien, the NextGen runner-up, joined Fonseca at the last hurdle thanks to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Juan Pablo Ficovich 6-4, 6-2.



There are plenty of other big names who are within one win of earning a place in the field of 128 at Melbourne Park. Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Chris Eubanks advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Alejandro Moro Canas. No. 1 seed Dominik Koepfer, No. 6 Thiago Monteiro, No. 19 Billy Harris, No. 25 Mackenzie McDonald, Nikoloz Basilashvili, and Cristian Garin are also still alive.

Here are the matchups in the final round of men’s singles qualifying on Thursday:

(1) Dominik Koepfer vs. (WC) Blake Ellis

Terence Atmane vs. (28) Lukas Klein

Henrique Rocha vs. (32) Matteo Gigante

(4) Chris Eubanks vs. (26) Tristan Boyer

Francesco Passaro vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili

(6) Thiago Monteiro vs. Kimmer Coppejans

Gauthier Onclin vs. (25) Mackenzie McDonald

Aziz Dougaz vs. Borna Gojo

Mark Lajal vs. (17) Jaime Faria

Cristian Garin vs. (18) Hugo Dellien

Yasutaka Uchiyama vs. Mitchell Krueger

(12) Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Joao Fonseca

Hady Habib vs. Clement Chidekh

(14) Kamil Majchrzak vs. (19) Billy Harris

Martin Landaluce vs. Dalibor Svrcina

(16) Learner Tien vs. (21) Jozef Kovalik



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.