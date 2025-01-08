- Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, January 9, 2025
Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, January 9, 2025
-
- Updated: January 8, 2025
Adelaide International
The Drive, War Memorial Drive
Adelaide, Australia
January 6-11, 2025
Surface: Hard Court
Adelaide, A Final Tune-Up for Melbourne
Tennis returned to Adelaide in 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. Jiri Lehecka triumphed in the final at the ATP 250 hard-court event to win his maiden tour-level title. Americans are top seeds in both the men’s and women’s draws. Tommy Paul is the No. 1 seed and Sebastian Korda is seeded second in the men’s field. US Open finalist Jessica Pegula is the top-seeded woman with Emma Navarro seeded second. Previous winners include Top 10 stars Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev.
Adelaide International Draws and Schedule
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Thursday, January 9, 2025: Click Here