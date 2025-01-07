10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Heather Watson of Great Britain takes on Varvara Lepchenko in Australian Open qualifying on Wednesday, January 8. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE



Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 6-26, 2025
A$86.5 million ($58.91 million U.S. dollars)
Hard Court

History At Stake at 2025 Australian Open
Ten-time AO champion Novak Djokovic returns playing for a record-extending 11th AO championship and record 25th Grand Slam crown. Jannik Sinner aims to defend a major title for the first time. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka aims to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-1999) to win three consecutive AO crowns. Iga Swiatek is the second-seed and Coco Gauff is third seed at this 113th edition of the Australian Open. This is the 57th Australian Open of the Open Era.

2025 Australian Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Order of Play for Wednesday, January 8, 2025: click here