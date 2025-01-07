Alexei Popyrin Signs As Brand Ambassador for Psycho Bunny

Photo credit: Psycho Bunny

The 2024 season was a life-changing year for Alexei Popyrin.

Popyrin won his maiden Masters 1000 championship in Montreal, toppled Grand Slam king Novak Djokovic en route to the US Open round of 16 and got engaged to long-time girlfriend Amy Pederick.

How do you top that massive success?

Popyrin is going full Psycho Bunny.

The 25-year-old Aussie makes history as the first-ever professional tennis brand ambassador for Psycho Bunny, the brand with one of the most distinctive logos in the game.

Popyrin said seeing Psycho Bunny’s successful collaboration with Tennis Canada during his run to the Montreal championship piqued his interest in the brand.

“It’s impossible to escape Psycho Bunny,” Popyrin said. “Their magnetic logo and energy made it a brand I always kept my eye on.

“Wearing their high-quality fabrics on court was an eye-opener, but meeting the team really sealed the deal for me. Their passion and commitment to the sport inspired me, and after seeing their tournament takeover in Montreal, I knew I wanted to partner with them. I’m excited and humbled to be Psycho Bunny’s first-ever tennis ambassador, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Montreal-based brand said Popyrin’s kit will be a one-of-a-kind collection not available for public sale, but it will serve as “inspiration for Psycho Bunny’s Bold Moves collection.

“Alexei will be on court wearing a custom-designed performance collection that embodies his unique style and athletic requirements,” Psycho Bunny said in a statement. “This collection, which blends tailored, high-tech apparel with Popyrin’s personal style and Psycho Bunny’s bold fashion approach, is a one-of-a-kind design tailored specifically for him, reflecting both his competitive edge and distinctive flair.

“Although it is exclusively for Alexei and will not be available for sale, it will serve as inspiration for Psycho Bunny’s Bold Moves collection. Alexei will also be featured in upcoming brand and seasonal product campaigns, showcasing Psycho Bunny’s signature mix of high-performance tennis apparel and off-court lifestyle pieces.”