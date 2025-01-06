10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Adelaide International Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Danielle Collins will face Ons Jabeur in Adelaide on Tuesday. Photo credit: San Diego Open Facebook



Adelaide International
The Drive, War Memorial Drive
Adelaide, Australia
January 6-11, 2025
Surface: Hard Court

Adelaide, A Final Tune-Up for Melbourne
Tennis returned to Adelaide in 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. Jiri Lehecka triumphed in the final at the ATP 250 hard-court event to win his maiden tour-level title. Americans are top seeds in both the men’s and women’s draws. Tommy Paul is the No. 1 seed and Sebastian Korda is seeded second in the men’s field. US Open finalist Jessica Pegula is the top-seeded woman with Emma Navarro seeded second. Previous winners include Top 10 stars Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev.

Adelaide International Draws and Schedule

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Tuesday, January 7, 2025: Click Here