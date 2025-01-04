10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Brisbane International Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, January 5, 2025

Reilly Opelka, the lowest-ranked Brisbane men’s finalist in history, faces Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka for the Brisbane crown on Sunday. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Laver Cup



Brisbane International
Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
December 28, 2024-January 5, 2025
Surface: Hard Court

Novak Djokovic Returns, Stars Align in Brisbane
Grand Slam king Novak Djokovic makes his long-awaited singles return at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old Serbian superstar will face Aussie Rinky Hijikata in his Brisbane opener. Grigor Dimitrov is defending men’s champion. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman as she aims to launch her quest for an Australian Open three-peat next month.

Brisbane International Draws and Schedule

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Sunday, January 5, 2025: Click Here