Brisbane International Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, January 5, 2025
-
- Updated: January 4, 2025
Brisbane International
Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
December 28, 2024-January 5, 2025
Surface: Hard Court
Novak Djokovic Returns, Stars Align in Brisbane
Grand Slam king Novak Djokovic makes his long-awaited singles return at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old Serbian superstar will face Aussie Rinky Hijikata in his Brisbane opener. Grigor Dimitrov is defending men’s champion. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman as she aims to launch her quest for an Australian Open three-peat next month.
Brisbane International Draws and Schedule
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Sunday, January 5, 2025: Click Here