Reilly Opelka is back with a vengeance.



Continuing his comeback from a two-year absence, Opelka stunned Novak Djokovic 7-6(6), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International on Friday evening. The American struck 16 aces, served at 77 percent, won 13 of 15 second-serve points, double-faulted only once, and saved the lone break point he faced. He advanced in one hour and 40 minutes.

“He is the greatest tennis player the sport has ever seen,” Opelka praised of Djokovic. “It is difficult being in Novak’s position because he can scout me all day long, but the reality is we have nothing to lose coming in against him. So you end up playing more free and take more risk. If you play your normal level or even a little above your normal level, he will win.



“I just focused on hitting my spots. If I hit my spots, it is hard to get it back, but if anyone can, it is him. I was ready for that if it happened.”



The 27-year-old missed basically all of the 2022 and 2023 seasons–playing only one match in 23 months. He returned last season with a couple of decent results, including a semifinal performance on the grass courts of Newport.



Next up for Opelka in the Brisbane semifinals is a big-serving matchup with an in-form Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The reigning Basel champion has advanced this week by beating Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe, and Jakub Mensik.



