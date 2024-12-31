- Gabriela Dabrowski Shares Breast Cancer Battle and Health Update
Gabriela Dabrowski Shares Breast Cancer Battle and Health Update
- Updated: December 31, 2024
Gabriela Dabrowski closed the curtain on a life-changing 2024 season sharing her cancer battle.
WTA Finals doubles champion Gabriela Dabrowski delivered some of the most dynamic tennis of her career while battling a life-threatening illness in 2024.
World No. 3 doubles star Dabrowski shared she played much of the season while battling breast cancer.
In a poignant social media post today, the 30-year-old Canadian star revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April a moment that turned her life “upside down.”
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer back in mid-April,” Dabrowski posted. “I know this will come as a shock to many, but I am okay and I will be okay. Early detection saves lives.”
Dabrowski bravely battled cancer undergoing two surgeries at The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Despite draining physical and emotional challenges—treatment left the right-hander’s left arm too weak produce a ball toss at one point—Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe won the Nottingham title in June and went on to reach the Wimbledon final falling to Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend 7-6(5), 7-6(1) in the final.
That rousing run came just three months after the 2023 US Open doubles champion learned she had cancer.