10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Defending Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov faces Aussie Aleksandar Vukic on New Year’s Day Down Under. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis



Brisbane International
Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
December 28, 2024-January 5, 2025
Surface: Hard Court

Novak Djokovic Returns, Stars Align in Brisbane
Grand Slam king Novak Djokovic makes his long-awaited singles return at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old Serbian superstar will face Aussie Rinky Hijikata in his Brisbane opener. Grigor Dimitrov is defending men’s champion. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman as she aims to launch her quest for an Australian Open three-peat next month.

Brisbane International Draws and Schedule

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Click Here