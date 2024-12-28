Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, December 29, 2024

David Goffin of Belgium takes the court in Brisbane on Sunday. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER







Brisbane International

Queensland Tennis Centre

Brisbane, Australia

December 28, 2024-January 5, 2025

Surface: Hard Court



Novak Djokovic Returns, Stars Align in Brisbane

Grand Slam king Novak Djokovic makes his long-awaited singles return at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old Serbian superstar will face Aussie Rinky Hijikata in his Brisbane opener. Grigor Dimitrov is defending men’s champion. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman as she aims to launch her quest for an Australian Open three-peat next month.



Brisbane International Draws and Schedule





Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Schedule for Sunday, December 29, 2024: Click Here





