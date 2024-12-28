- Laver Cup Tennis September 19-21 in San Francisco – Ticket packages
- Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for the season-opening ATP tournaments in Hong Kong and Brisbane
- BNP Indian Wells Premium Package Now On-Sale including NOBU
- Ricky’s picks for the 2025 United Cup
- Simona Halep Withdraws from Australian Open Qualifying
- Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter are Engaged!
- Fonseca wins NextGen, hopes to continue legacy of past champions
- Ricky’s picks for the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals field
- Jenson Brooksby Opens Up on Living with Autism
- Players React to Jakub Menšík Mid-Match Doping Test
- Roland Garros Reveals 2025 Tennis Poster Art
- Simona Halep Receives Australian Open Qualifying Wild Card
- Happy Holidays from 10sBalls Team: Our Wish For You and Yours!
- Sabalenka, Swiatek, Paolini Commit to Dubai Tournament
Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, December 29, 2024
-
- Updated: December 28, 2024
Brisbane International
Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
December 28, 2024-January 5, 2025
Surface: Hard Court
Novak Djokovic Returns, Stars Align in Brisbane
Grand Slam king Novak Djokovic makes his long-awaited singles return at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old Serbian superstar will face Aussie Rinky Hijikata in his Brisbane opener. Grigor Dimitrov is defending men’s champion. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman as she aims to launch her quest for an Australian Open three-peat next month.
Brisbane International Draws and Schedule
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Sunday, December 29, 2024: Click Here