BNP Indian Wells Premium Package Now On-Sale including NOBU
- Updated: December 27, 2024
Enjoy the distinctive taste of tennis paradise this spring.
You can treat yourself To the Premium Nobu Indian Wells Dining Package.
This limited availability package includes Front Box tickets in Stadium 1 and a reservation with a tasting menu at Nobu in Stadium 2 to make for the perfect day of world-class tennis and cuisine at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.
Explore the Nobu Indian Wells Dining Package and immerse yourself in the ultimate Tennis Paradise luxury experience this March.
